Grace Msalame expecting her third child

Celebrity media personality Grace Msalame is expecting her third child.

The mother of two announced her pregnancy by sharing a collage photo on Instagram showing off her baby bump.

“Six months later. Now quite visible all over my face and obvious belly so hello! Soon to be Mum of three,” she wrote.

Grace is a mother of beautiful twins whom she co-parents with her baby daddy, Paul Ndichu.

In an earlier interview with NTV, the Unscripted by Grace host clarified that she got her twins out of wedlock and that she was never married to the father of her children.

NEVER BEEN MARRIED

“I got pregnant when I was 24 and my dad also passed away during the same time it was a blessing from God because I had twins and he must have had plans for me,” she said.

“Three facts about me: I have never been married; I have always been a single mom; God still called me. I have no idea where the marriage story came from. I am glad I finally know that to be a Christian doesn’t mean perfection but participation!” she said back then.

News of Grace’s pregnancy has been well received by her fans who have flooded her Instagram page with congratulatory messages.