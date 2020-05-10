Govt to offer free acting, singing classes online for high school students

The Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage in collaboration with the Nairobi Performing Arts Studio has rolled out a four-week free online acting and singing course for high school students.

The course, which started on Thursday May 7, 2020, comes at a time the country is facing difficult times due to Covid-19 pandemic.

FREE COURSES

In the next four weeks, NPAS will offer two free courses for students currently in Forms 1-4 which will include acting and singing. Both are four-week online courses covering basic acting and singing skills and in preparation for the intermediate courses.

There is one live online acting class and one live online singing class each week, plus additional assignments to work on during the week. Students can enroll for acting or singing or both courses.

NPAS said they will be using Google Meet app for the online classes, instructions on how to join the classes will be provided after one has enrolled on the course(s).

After enrolling for the course the students will be provided with the time for their weekly class.

NPAS is a performing arts academy behind the critically-acclaimed “Kenyanized” stage productions Sarafina, Annie, Jesus Christ Super Star and Grease.

It was founded in 2016 by Stuart Nash in partnership with Kenya National Theatre and Kenya Cultural Centre. NPAS offers classes in drama (acting), script writing, production, dance and voice training from professional actors, choreographers and musical directors.

PROFESSIONALS

Based at the Kenya National Theatre complex, it’s the only professional performing arts school in Kenya offering those four disciplines under one roof.

Courses offered are taught by acclaimed professionals in the theatre, film and TV industries. Stuart Nash for example, founder and artistic Director at NPAS is a Sylvia Young Theater School in London alumnus. He teaches production. Hellen Mtawali oversees voice training, script writing is taught by Serah Mwihaki (Nairobi Half Life, Selina) while acting is taught by Gathoni Nduta (This is Life, Sue and Johnnie).

Those interested to enroll for the classes can send the following information via WhatsApp to 0795715200: Student’s Name, Age, Telephone No, Email, Student’s School, School Admin No, Which Form Student is in, Parent/Guardian’s name, Parent/Guardian’s, Telephone No, Parent/Guardian’s Email.

If the student is under 18-years-old NPSA will also require confirmation from parent/guardian that you wish your child/ward to join the course(s). To join the course students will need access to either a smartphone or laptop and WiFi or data bundles.

The Ministry of Education is currently working with NPAS to develop a curriculum for national qualifications in performing arts. They’ll soon be rolling out state endorsed certificate and diploma courses.