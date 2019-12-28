Govt to build 5000-seater new theatre at Kenya National Theatre – DP Ruto

The government will build a 5000-seater new theatre in Nairobi.

The state-of-the-art theatre will be constructed next to the Kenya National Theatre on Harry Thuku Road.

The facility is expected to open opportunities for creatives in theatre and drama.

The initiative was announced by the Deputy President William Ruto at the Sanaa Theatre Awards which is now in its sixth edition.

The DP noted that the new theatre will add a new cultural element to the tourism just like in Broadway in the US and West End in the UK.

“The establishment of the sports and social development fund by the government is a clear indication that we are serious about investing in sports and the arts,” he said.

He was speaking in a speech read on his behalf by the Sports and Heritage CS Amina Mohammed who represented him at the event. Moroccan ambassador to Kenya Dr Mokhtar Ghambou also attended the event.

Whilst presenting awards to winners at the fete, Ms Amina said she was impressed by the efforts and creativity of the Kenyan artists.

“We shall continue supporting arts and I congratulate all nominees and winners tonight,” she said.

Award winners included Prof Washington Omondi who was one of the four and only surviving composers of the National Anthem.

Attendees gave a standing ovation to Prof Omondi who noted that many Kenyans cannot sing the National Anthem.

“When we were singing the Anthem, I was looking at the back and I realised many of us were not singing, ” he said in his acceptance speech.

Also awarded a lifetime achievement award was musicologist Dr Henry Wanjala who participated in composing the East Africa Anthem.

David Aliwah who runs the Betta Theatrix company received the distinguished jury award for two decades of work with schools.

Lucy Wangui, the no-nonsense judge in courtroom drama of Vioja Mahakamani also won the lifetime achievement award as Jamal Mansoor received it posthumously.