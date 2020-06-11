Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Chillax

Governor Sonko’s daughter sets date for her wedding

By Keshi Ndirangu  June 11th, 2020 1 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi and her fiancé Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip have set a date for their wedding.

The mother of two shared the news on her Insta-story while in the company of her future husband.

Related Stories

“Wedding date confirmed,” she simply captioned a picture of herself and the senator taken while seemingly on a drive.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi and her fiancé Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip. PHOTO | COURTESY
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi and her fiancé Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip. PHOTO | COURTESY

Saumu, however, kept the date of their big day a secret.

On March this year, Saumu gave birth to their first child with the senator whom they have been dating since 2019.

The two met in Mombasa, where Saumu was on holiday, and Senator Anwar was there for work.

Before getting involved with the senator, Saumu dated one Ben Gatu, but the two separated while the governor’s daughter became pregnant.

Saumu later claimed that they parted  ways after  here ex-boyfriend became violent.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Man who assaulted pregnant wife over love messages freed on...