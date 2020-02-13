Gospel songbird Alice Kimanzi shows off her baby bump

Gospel artiste Alice Kimanzi and her husband George Kimanzi have revealed that they will be expecting their first child soon.

The Waambie hit maker made the announcement on Instagram with images of her baby bump.

“Like Hannah I can say for this child I prayed and the Lord has granted me my petition. I know God to be faithful… and to my mommies and daddies in waiting, don’t give up or lose heart. May you, like Sarah, count Him to be faithful that promised! He has set His word above His name, it will not go back to Him void,” she wrote.

Early last year in an interview with KTN, the couple revealed that they were celebrating their 10 years in marriage.

They also revealed that they are not bothered as much when people call them a “power couple”.

In another interview with Daily Nation, Alice described herself as a lucky woman to have an understanding husband who knows how things are run in the music industry since they work together.

Kenyans on social media, including fellow celebrities, reacted to her post with numerous congratulatory messages.