Gospel singer Kambua says losing baby was ‘tough’





Gospel singer Kambua Mathu, who is simply referred to as Kambua in media circles, says losing her newborn baby has provided her with the toughest challenge, yet.

The Nishikilie hitmaker has broken her silence four months after losing her baby to a short illness.

She spoke on the journey of healing she’s been going through which has been possible through prayer and divine intervention from God.

“Love lifts. Love has truly lifted me, from a place of deep pain & despair. The love of God, my keeper… The love of each and every one of you who cried with me held me, prayed for me and my family,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kambua also acknowledged her friends and family who have stood by her through the difficult moments.

Losing a child she says is never easy but she’s accepted the will of God.

“I can never thank you enough for walking this journey with us, with all its briars and thorns. Every single call, text, gift, visit, prayer, have all worked together to steadily lift and set me on a path to healing. I thank you! I love you all SO much,” said Kambua.

“I am so blessed to be a mother of two adorable boys; one who’s here giving me the best cuddles, and another in heaven, who I’ll one day hold again. Jesus and I are going to have to co-parent on this one. As for my broken heart, I know that someday I will meet Jesus, and it will be made whole,” she added.

She finished her post with assurance to her fans that she will come out a conqueror since there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“In all things I am a conqueror, because I have a Shepherd who leads me in paths of righteousness and valleys all the same. A comforter who’s comfortable with pain, who knows the way that I take. When he has tested me I shall come forth as gold. I now know without a doubt that God’s light is brightest in the dark. Also, I’ve been working on something, and I’m ready to share it with you,” said Kambua.

The mother of one lost her second-born baby namely Malachi, in February after he fell ill a few weeks after being born.

She went public about her second pregnancy in November last year.

Malachi was the second child of Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu.

They got married in 2012 and had their first child after seven years.