Gospel singer Kambua is now a mother

After struggling to have a child for seven years, Kenyan gospel singer Kambua Mathu is the newest celebrity mother in town.

Word has it that Kambua and her husband Jackson Mathu welcomed a bouncing baby boy a few weeks ago.

Kambua and her husband have however decided to keep the good news away from the public.

According to a close associate of the singer, the baby is already a month old and Kambua’s plans is to keep the good news a secret.

“I’m told the baby came on 10th (August). Mother and child are both doing well so far, almost a month now,” the source revealed to Nairobi News.

News of Kambua’s pregnancy hit the headlines back in May attracting lots of excitement on social media with many celebrities congratulating her.

The excitement was understandable as Kambua had attracted unwarranted flack in the past for not being childless in the close to a decade marriage to businessman Mathu, who many have mistaken to be a pastor.