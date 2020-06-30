Gospel singer JMB Gospel Son back with new song

He launched his first album in 2012 with songs like Show Me, Holy Ghost Fire and now he is back with a new single for his upcoming album.

JMB Gospel Son has been winning souls through his uplifting gospel music and is among the fastest rising gospel artistes in the country.

JMB, who is a member of Parklands Baptist and mainly focuses on worship songs, last week dropped his latest single, My Father, which is the fourth single of his upcoming album.

“God gave me this song towards the end of last year, I was on my way home in the evening and the tune dropped in my spirit. I did not know; it was going to be a message for a timeline this. Right now, the world is experiencing a tough season, many have run out of business, others have been terminated from work and others are sick in (the) hospital fighting for their lives. Question is: What is God saying and the response is in this song,” he says.

Christmas special

Some of the songs include Celebrate – a Christmas special released in December 2016 together with its video, followed by Good to Me, a hot and addictive west African jam that will get you dancing all day in collaboration with Violet Wanjala in 2017, Upendo Wako – an Afropop Lingala fusion big tune that has already been earmarked as one of the best-choreographed songs of 2019.

Several other songs are also in the pipeline; Sifu Bwana, a hip hop tune produced by AglessMuzik & NYNP as well as his first-ever inner court worship titled My Father, which has just been released.

JMB not only sings but he is also a team leader at Ecclesia fellowship and a partner at Victory Service Christian movement and a leader at Hifadhi Talanta Africa Limited.

He is well known as a songwriter, recording artist, a corporate MC and a Subject Matter Expert in Digital transformation.

Listen to his latest song My Father below: