Gospel singer Guardian Angel proposes to girlfriend





Gospel singer Peter Omwaka, otherwise known as Guardian Angel, 32, has proposed to his girlfriend, Esther Musila, on her 51st birthday.

The singer went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage during a birthday bash held in Karen, Nairobi. An emotional Esther said, “Yes”.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Angel captioned, “YES !! THANK YOU, MY LOVE. She left home knowing we were going to sign a deal; it turned into a birthday surprise then turned into the most special day of my life.”

Esther also shared the news with her fans and followers with the same video captioned,” OH MY GOD – I said YES again🙏.”

Guardian had a day earlier penned a heartwarming Instagram post celebrating Esther for transforming his life.

“I was empty, you filled up space. I was incomplete, you completed me. I almost gave up on my career, you came into my life when a lot of things were breaking down, but within a short period, you transformed everything and brought my life into a beautiful shape,” he wrote.

The 32-year-old musician went ahead and assured his girlfriend of his unending love, saying he was certain she’s was ‘the one’ from the moment he fell in love.

“Since the first day I fell in love with you, I have always been confident that you are the one. I am proud I chose you. You have made me believe that there is true love. It is amazing how you love me. I can go on and on, my love, but for now, let me wish you blessings,” he added.

The couple went public with their relationship back in September 2020, eliciting varied reactions from netizens, who mostly expressed concern over the huge age difference between the two.