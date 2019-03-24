Promising gospel musician Vivah among 12 victims of Kikopey accident

The upcoming gospel musician, Christonimph Wambui aka Vivah who perished in a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Friday. PHOTO | COURTESY

An upcoming Kenyan gospel musician, Christonimph Wambui, better known as Vivah, was among the 12 people who perished in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Friday.

The matatu belonging to the 2NK sacco in which they were travelling in was hit by a truck at Kikopey in Gilgil on its way to Nairobi.

The 20-year-old old Umenitenda Wema singer had so far recorded two songs and was apparently on her way to Nairobi to have her songs listed on Skiza Tunes when the accident occurred.

Nakuru county police commander Mr Stephen Matu said all the 11 passengers who were in the 2NK shuttle died on the spot.

Another young woman, Mary Mwangi from Wanyororo, who was recently married, also perished in the accident.