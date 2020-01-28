Gospel musician regains freedom after being thrown into police cell by Bahati

Gospel artiste Peter Blessing has been released on a Sh500,000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000 after being sued by Kevin Kioko aka Bahati on grounds of obtaining Sh2,039,000 through false pretense while at EMB Records.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku lifted a warrant of arrest on the artiste – real name Peter Mwanyalo – which had been issued on January 23, 2020.

CHARGES

According to the charge sheet, Mwanyalo is accused of obtaining money by false pretense that between July 4, 2019 and January 5, 2020 at EMB Records in Nairobi.

He allegedly obtained Sh2,039,000 from Kioko by falsely pretending that he was able to produce music videos, with the said EMB records.

Mwanyalo pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyer Festus Mbati stated that they received summon to appear in court on January 22 and not January 23.

The artiste was released after paying the cash bail.

His case will be mentioned on February 11, 2020 for a pre-trial direction and fixing of hearing dates.

Last week, word broke that the 20-year-old had quit Bahati’s label after he shared a video on social media asking fans to support him in his new journey.

FALLOUT

Mwanyalo, who hails from Taita Taveta, released his first song Nasubiri Bado under Bahati’s record label after Bahati pulled him out of a security job.

On Thursday Mwanyalo and EMB producer Paulo were allegedly arrested and the singer spent the night at Central Police Station following a case filled by Bahati.

Paulo spoke after his release saying that Bahati had accused him of stealing from the studio and yet he gave him the said items.

Mwanyalo said he spent the night at the police station over fake allegations.

“Can’t imagine nilikuwa cell but God I know this are signs of my success, Mungu halali mengi mazuri yananisubiri… Its only God who replies to the deeds the poor are going through. Fake allegations got consequences. God’s favour,” he wrote on Instagram.

It is alleged that the whole back and forth started after Bahati got wind of Blessing’s intended exit his record label.

Bahati is yet to respond to these claims.