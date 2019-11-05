Google restricts Timmy Tdat’s ‘Vitamin U’ video over nudity

Singer Timmy Tdat caused a stir on social media for the better part of the weekend after dropping his latest jam dubbed Vitamin U.

In the song, Timmy featured his rumored Tanzanian girlfriend Rosa Ree.

NUDITY

But many people expressed their concerns on social media over the level of nudity portrayed in the video.

The video has since been restricted on YouTube.

“If the owner of this video has granted you access, please sign in,” is the message that appears when one attempts to the video on YouTube.

In the video, a naked Timmy is seen caressing a nude Ree in a bathtub with the singer’s hands cupping Ree’s breasts.

NUDE SCENES

The video also contains other nude scenes from both rappers as they displayed their affection for each other.

Moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua, later in a statement, confirmed that the song had now been age restricted on the music platform.

In the same statement, Dr Mutua also erroneously said that the controversial Tarimbo hit by Ethic had also been age restricted, which is not the case.

“Google has confirmed to us that the two videos Tarimbo by Ethic and Vitamin U by Timmy Tdat are not available on YouTube to users with restricted mode turned on. Google has facilitated restriction for kids as long as the restriction mechanism is activated. The Board shall be vigilant to ensure this kind unpalatable content is not accessed by children,” Mutua said.