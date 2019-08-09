Glowing tributes to the late Big Kev as his firm Trueblaq turns 18

Deceased event organiser Kevin Ombajo, alias Big Kev was on Thursday feted as his firm Trueblaq turned 18 years old.

Big Kev succumbed to brain tumour in July 2017 after battling for six years. At the time of his death, he had undergone over 10 brain surgeries and had lost his sight.

On Thursday, staff of Trueblaq Group Limited held a tribute to the firm’s founder, as it announced plans to expand to East Africa, West Africa and South Africa.

Chairman Peter Nduati narrated how a few years before his death, Big Kev had approached him and asked him to buy shares in his company.

“He is one of the pioneers in the events management industry who convinced the corporate world to join in sponsoring and identifying talents,” he said.

“We have experienced phenomenal growth in the last three years with our turnover and profits having doubled during the period,” said Mr Nduati.

Trueblaq chief executive Jackee Ombajo called on corporates to embrace emerging trends which show that consumers want a more humane interaction with brands.

Dagoreti South MP John ‘KJ’ Kiarie ,who was the chief guest, recalled how Big Kev challenged him to vie for a political seat back in 2007 when he was still part of the famous comedy trio Redykyulass.

“I remember back then, we had initiative called Jaza Lorry, which was started by Big Kev and then later invited me and other Kenyan artistes to help feed drought-stricken families, and during that time he told me that I should run for a political seat,” said Mr Kiarie.