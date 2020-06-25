Gloria Muliro sets the record straight on her latest collabo with Willy Paul

Gospel singer Gloria Muliro has spoken on the intrigues surrounding her latest collabo with controversial former gospel musician Willy Paul, whose rise to fame she is partially credited for.

Two weeks ago, the two released their latest collabo Wema, eliciting mixed reactions on social media. While some wondered if Pozee had gone back to gospel, others questioned why Gloria chose to work with a gospel artiste who went ‘rogue’ after gaining fame.

OLD SONG

But Gloria has responded by stating that the song wasn’t recently recorded as many appeared to think.

“I have been asked these questions many times since the song was released. Let me make it clear, this is not a recent song, we recorded it a long time ago, about three years ago before Willy started doing the other songs (secular),” Gloria said.

The song is yet to have a video and although Willy Paul has approached Gloria to have a shoot, she has remained non-committal.

“Willy has approached me for us to shoot the video for the song. We have been discussing the same and because we are yet to reach to a conclusion, we decided to first release it in a lyric form. Once we are done with the discussions, we will know which way to go,” she said.

SECULAR MUSIC

Three months ago, Gloria revealed that she wasn’t sure if she could do another collabo with Willy Paul who has gradually embraced secular music.

Gloria is credited to have brought Willy Paul into the limelight when she collaborated with him in his debut hit song Sitolia six years ago, marking the start of Pozee’s journey to stardom.

The duo, who describe their relationship as that of a ‘son and mother’, went on to work on several collabos such as Kitanzi and Sijafika which also did well.

But even after Willy Paul drifted from gospel music, Gloria says she still adores him and they are in constant communication as she tries to win him back gospel music.