Genge rapper Mejja finds love again after being dumped by his wife via text

Genge rapper Mejja is in love again after enduring the heartbreak of being ditched by his wife of five years through a text message.

Sometime last year, Mejja, who makes the trio of The Kansoul group, revealed that he battled depression and at one point contemplated taking away his life.

This was after his wife of five years and the mother of his daughter dumped him via text message despite them not having any misunderstanding, according to the artiste.

“We had not disagreed. Actually we were so happy. I was in Thika and I got her message asking me if I had arrived well. I told her yes and the next thing she told me was ‘move on with your life'” Mejja revealed in a past interview.

The artiste said that all his efforts to salvage his marriage never bore fruit as his estranged wife kept ignoring his calls.

The situation drove Mejja into depression and for a whole year he struggled to come to terms with the reality of his collapsing marriage.

IN LOVE AGAIN

However, Mejja now seems to have moved on.

On Sunday, he formally introduced his new girlfriend to his fans via Instagram.

Mejja shared a picture of him and his new bea accompanied with a very telling caption.

“Beauty and The Beast. Nikipeleka msupa Pango kununua digital kwa vaite. ALipenda Mjeshi hivo hivo Ghettoh lifestyle na ma ghettoh queen Watu wa comments najua mtaanza story ya mali ya umma huyu ni private property lol…” Mejja wrote.