G Nako, Fany speak out on their hot new collabo ‘Weka’ – VIDEO

George Sixtus Mdemu aka G-Nako (left) and Khalfani Ali Rashid aka Fany during their interview with Nairobi News in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

G Nako, born George Sixtus Mdemu and Khalfan Ali Rashid, better known by his stage name as Fany Zanzibar, have embarked on a media tour to promote their new collabo Weka which has taken the airwaves by storm.

G Nako, a songwriter, stylist/designer and recording hip-hop artiste, is also the co-founder and owner of Weusi Company and Weusi Hip Hop group.

Like other members of the group, G-Nako has performed on big music stages such as Fiesta and Kilimanjaro Music Tour.

In addition to that, G Nako has shared the stage with the likes of Fat Joe, Ja Rule and Rick Ross. G-Nako has also done collabos with Sauti Sol, Vanessa Mdee and Alikiba.

MUSIC IDOL

Fany, who was born in 1994, says he developed his music talent while still in school. His biggest music idol is Tanzanian singer Alikiba, who inspired him to pursue music.

The duo first met while on a tour and later decided to work on something together.

“We hit the studio back in Dar but we didn’t quite get the right tune. We got together later on and created Weka,” said G Nako.

“When I first met G Nako, I wanted to work with him and he was okay with it. I went back to Tanzania five months later to listen to the track. He loved it instantly! I did my vocals, he did the melody. Within days, G Nako had finished everything and sent me a response. I did not anticipate he’d be that fast,” Fany added.

The duo said they expect to shoot the video in Kenya, specifically Nairobi and that they already have the concept for the video but are now looking for the right location in the city to do the shoot.