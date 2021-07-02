Freelance photographer drugged, robbed by two women





A freelance photographer has been drugged and robbed of equipment worth Sh 300,000 in Nairobi.

As per a Facebook post by Inooro TV journalist, Timothy Ndungu, aka Tim Visual was drugged by two women who posed as clients for his photography business.

Separately, Ndungu claims the women booked him for a photo shoot at an Airbnb along TRM Drive in Kasarani, Nairobi, on Tuesday 29.

He was offered coffee upon arrival at Boon apartment by one Mary Agumba.

“I started feeling drowsy and I blacked out. They took all the equipment I’d hired from another photographer called faux arts, it’s worth is around 300k,”

When he gained conscience at 7 pm, he tried to get more details of the two women from the Airbnb management.

“The Airbnb they had rented say they didn’t take their details upon check-in and check out. CCTV footage can see them come in and leave almost 2 hours later,” read part of the message from Ndung’u.

Ngung’u reported the incident to Kasarani Police station under OB 93/29/6/21.

A medical report seen by Nairobi News shows that he tested positive for Benzodiazepines.

Benzodiazepines (sometimes called “benzos”) work to calm or sedate a person, by raising the level of the inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA in the brain.