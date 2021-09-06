Frankie, Corazon expecting another baby

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It. PHOTO | COURTESY

Fitness trainer Frankie Just Gym It is set to become a daddy for the fourth time.

At the weekend, Frankie, born Francis Kiarie, and his fiancee Corazon Kwamboka announced to the world they were expecting their second child.

He posted a family photo revealing Kwamboka’s growing baby bump with the caption, “And the family keeps growing! We can’t wait to meet you.”

Separately, Kwamboka, a lawyer and socialite, shared a picture also showing her growing baby bump with the caption, “Thank you, Jehovah, for blessing my womb yet again! How many praises can I ? How loud can I say thank you, my God. From a hopeless Endo warrior to a soon-to-be mom of 2! To my angel; Your big brother and I can’t wait to meet you and to love you forever.”

The news of the pregnancy comes days after Frankie proposed to Kwamboka while holidaying in Zanzibar, and she said ‘Yes.”

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person I don’t ever want to live without. @frankie_justgymit can’t wait to say I do,” Kwamboka said.

The couple celebrated their second year together in July 2021.

“Two solid years with the sweetest, most annoying, absolutely understanding human. 2 years of the best experiences and of abundance of blessings. To many more baby #franzon.Ten toes down, hubby, I love you.” wrote Kwamboka.

Kwamboka’s second pregnancy makes Frankie the father of four, as he already has two lovely boys with YouTuber Maureen Waititu.

In September 2019, Frankie disclosed that he’d parted ways with his baby mama of six years because of ‘irreconcilable differences’.

The break-up resulted in drama, with Waititu publicly complaining at the time of how he’d abandoned his fatherly duties.