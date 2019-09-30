Fourth year KU student wins second edition of ‘Beat Ya Campo’ competition

Christopher Barr, a fourth year Fine Art and Design student at Kenyatta University is the winner of the second edition of Infinix ‘Beat Ya Campo’ singing competition.

Barr beat 10 other finalists to emerge victorious. More than 150 contestants had auditioned for the event before the number was trimmed to 10 finalists.

Mr Barr walked home with the latest Infinix smartphone, Sh10,000 in cash and many goodies at the event which was held on Friday at Kenyatta University’s main campus in Nairobi.

The day was also marked by amazing performances from Bensoul of Sol Generation and Nadia Mukami.

The first edition of the Infinix Beat Ya Campo happened on the streets of Thika in July.

The competition, according to Infinix Brand Manager Mr Qiang, is aimed at identifying and supporting university students with great musical talent.

“Most Kenyans are born talented in art, especially singing and dancing, but they lack the suitable platforms to express their amazing talents and show to the world. Infinix, as a bold and stylish brand, has been creating this dream stage and offering opportunities to Kenyan university students, who represent the future,” said Mr Qiang.

The event is sponsored by Infinix Mobility in partnership with local music and entertainment platforms including Boomplay and Vskit.

All the finalists will get professional vocal training through a partnership between Infinix and Boomplay, to further enhance their singing skills and nurture their overall stage image into next level in their careers.