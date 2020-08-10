Former ‘Tahidi High’ actor OJ resurfaces

Former 'Tahidi High' actor Dennis Mugo (right), better known as OJ, with fellow actor Abel Mutua. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former ‘Tahidi High’ actor Dennis Mugo, popularly known as OJ, has resurfaced after a prolonged absence from the limelight.

OJ featured in the latest episode of fellow actor Abel Mutua’s popular YouTube show ‘Young and Stupid’ which was shot in Embu where he currently works.

OJ now works for the Embu County Government in the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports – specifically in the Talent Academy.

“It is a creative space. We have film equipment and good studios and I am one of those in charge of running this facility. There’s so much talent in Embu and I am very happy to play my role in identifying and developing fresh talent,” he said.

Former ‘Tahidi High’ actor Immaculate Murugi, popularly known as Ashley, also works in the academy.

“She is my boss here and she is an amazing person. There are several other colleagues here who have the experience and drive to help unearth and guide creative stars in Embu,” OJ said.

Since exiting ‘Tahidi High’, OJ has taken a low profile with sources close to him saying he now prefers to live a ‘normal’ life.