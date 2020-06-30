Former radio queen Angela Angwenyi back on the airwaves

The once popular radio presenter Angela Angwenyi has made a return to the airwaves for the first time in five years, but not in Kenya.

On Monday, through a Facebook post, Angwenyi described feeling nervous before her debut show on a Sierra Leone-based AYV Radio.

“So it’s raining cats and dogs outside… First day back on air after 5yrs of being off radio, nerves galore… Wish me luck. Sierra Leone let’s do this!” she wrote.

According to posters she shared, Angwenyi will be co-hosting the radio station’s breakfast show every weekday from 7:30am-10:30am.

NYS SCANDAL

The former Nation FM and Kiss 100 presenter has been embroiled in the National Youth Service scandal where Out of the Box Solutions Limited, a firm associated with her, won a Sh302 million consultancy contract to publicise tenders for women and the youth.

Less than a year ago, Angwenyi’s Jacaranda Gardens house was put up for auction after she ran into financial difficulties.

In 2018, her bank account was among 115 other accounts that were frozen in 14 banks for a period of three months as investigations on the NYS scandal continued.

This was part of efforts to seize assets believed to have been acquired through monies looted from NYS.

GLORY DAYS

In 2016, she was quizzed by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over a Sh302 million consultancy contract she landed at NYS.

This was after the then Auditor General Edward Ouko, in a special audit report on the accounts of the NYS, questioned the hefty payments to Angwenyi’s firm.

Angwenyi’s company was among other private companies that did business with the service.

During her heyday, Angwenyi was also a leading PR manager and worked as a publicist for Nigeria’s D’Banj and the Chocolate City label.