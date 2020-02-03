Former news anchor TerryAnne Chebet lands international job

Former Citizen news anchor, TerryAnne Chebet has been appointed the patron for Pan African Business Women’s Association (PABWA) in South Africa.

Metropol TV General Manager has shared the news of her appointment on social media, prompting numerous congratulatory messages from her fans.

“What an incredible honour to be appointed yesterday as a patron for the new @pabwa_afcfta (Pan African Business Women’s Association). This association seeks to enable African women in business to optimize opportunities within the continental Free Trade Agreement,” TerryAnne wrote.

Her new role was unveiled at an event by the organisation in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

“The borders are falling, our businesses should now look to scale outside our borders, no matter what size your business is! Truly, the future is Female, and the Future is African. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” she added.

In 2016 TerryAnne was among several employees who were laid off by Royal Media Services.

The former TV journalist has disclosed how much losing her job affected her.

LOSING HER JOB

“The dip that I had when I lost my job could have been a moment of despair. You know like so what next? I was at my prime. I had done a good job, it happened and it had to happen,” she said.

“When I look back I’m like it was necessary because there were some lessons that I needed to learn and if that didn’t happen I wouldn’t be where I am today. In retrospect, it was necessary even though I was in so much pain,” she added.

She later picked herself up and became the Chief Executive Officer of Fanaka Television.

In March 2019 she become the General Manager of Metropol TV, a position she holds to date.