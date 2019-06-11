Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtag

Former gospel star Willy Paul gets more than he asked for from raunchy dancer

By Sylvania Ambani June 11th, 2019 1 min read

Former gospel singer Willy Paul was over the weekend left defending his sore groin from a dancer’s peculiar moves on stage.

Willy Paul made a special performance at comedian Oga Obinna’s birthday party held over the weekend in Naivasha.

OTHER ARTICLES

He was performing his latest hit song titled “Hallelujah”, a collaboration with Tanzanian singer Nandy, when a skimpily dressed dancer grabbed him by the shoulders and crashed her groin on the singer.

She grew more aggressive and attempted to repeat the move, but Willy Paul managed to evade her with the help of comedian Jalangoo.

Willy Paul’s reaction was a contrast from on previous performances with singer Nandy. The two appeared not to mind giving a racy performance to their fans with a knock of groins on stage.

Their show at the Choma na Ngoma in Nairobi concert was riddled with Nandy dancing suggestively with him. In one instance she goes ahead to straddle Willy Paul with her hips as he supports her back with one hand.

View this post on Instagram

Hapa kazi tu. #mandelastadium tulijaza @officialnandy .. let's take it a note higher and kill it.. #hallelujah1 15,000 heads in one stadium. @officialnandy umetisha..

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on

View this post on Instagram

#hallelujah1

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on

View this post on Instagram

Powerbreko! #hallelujah1

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Mbamba reacts to missed chance to represent Kenya at 2019...

About the author

Sylvania Ambani


Also read