Flyover to be erected to replace Langata Road-Mbagathi Way roundabout

An artist's impression of the Langata Road-Mbagathi Way flyover. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is set to commence the construction of a fly-over at T-Mall junction on Langata road.

In a statement, the authority said the project will consist of the upgrading of Langata-Mbagathi-Mai Mahiu crossing by means of a four lane flyover on Langata Road, and the expansion of the adjacent roads.

The project will also comprise of the construction of a footbridge on the Mbagathi Way side.

“Pursuant to Tarffic Act Cap. 403 sec. 71, KeNHA wishes to notify the general public that the Langata Road and Mbagathi Way, contiguous to TMall Roundabout area shall be narrowed by means of fences, to allow construction works on the existing road medians and shoulders,” the statement read in part.

The flyover will allow vehicles headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to pass over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.

Vehicles headed to Mbagathi Road, South C, Wilson Airport will use the underpass in a move that will terminate traffic jams at the busy Langata Road.

The Project is conceptualized under the Public-Private Partnership between the Government of Kenya and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain.

‘We request motorists to exercise caution around the area and to comply with the Traffic Management Plan signalization and instructions given by the traffic marshals,” it added.