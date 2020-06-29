Flo Mutia: I’m not the reason my boyfriend L Jay Maasai quit gospel music

Bubbly singer Flo Mutia has denied claims that she is the reason her boyfriend L Jay Maasai quit gospel music.

L Jay Maasai burst into the limelight as a gospel artiste but quit last year at a time when he also started dating Flo Mutia.

PERSONAL CHOICE

Coincidentally, it’s the same year he was reportedly dumped by hot lover Ashley Mutahi with whom they were said to have been engaged after dating for four years.

There have been rumours that the artiste was actually convinced to quit gospel music by his current girlfriend and join her in secular music.

But Flo Mutia, who already has a collabo with L Jay Maasai, has strongly denied these claims.

“Let me make this clear, it wasn’t me. L Jay Maasai made a personal choice with reasons. He did not leave the gospel, but quit the gospel industry because of the cartels and everything ran wrong. His belief is still there,” Flo Mutia said.

LACK OF SHOWS

“If you want to know more about that story check out his YouTube on his expression about the industry. Many people trolled me, I accepted that, but it wasn’t my influence on him,” she said.

On his part, L Jay Maasai has said his decision to quit gospel music was informed by lack of shows and opportunities to make money in the industry due to cartels.

L Jay Maasai says 2019 was one of the most difficult years in his life. It is the same year that he released his last gospel song Wollova featuring secular rapper turned gospel artiste Kush Tracey.