Fionah James confirms breakup with TV presenter and hypeman DNG

Switch TV presenter and hypeman Davidson Ngibuini aka DNG and his girlfriend Fionah James have allegedly broken up.

Fionah held a Q&A session with her fans on her Instagram page and asked them to ask her any question as she was ready to answer them.

“It’s been a while so let’s do this …. questions/ assumptions… anything,” she posted.

Her fans used the opportunity to ask about her relationship with the rapper.

One fan asked her is she is dating and she responded, “No am very single.”

Then another fan asked, “Your boyfriend DNG, What happened? You even deleted your ‘sir name’ Ngibuini?”

To this Fionah responded, “Weee I don’t deal na simu za jamii.”

The Hypeman made their relationship with Fionah public in 2018 and since then he has been sharing their pictures together on vacation.

DNG and his ex-wife Yvette, who was a flight attendant, separated after just 11 months into their marriage. Their wedding was was one of the most glamorous and memorable events of 2015.