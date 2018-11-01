Finalists of Kenya’s newest DeeJay contest unveiled – PHOTOS

The winner of the competition will be rewarded with a one-year lucrative contract to be the main DJ of all Kenya Breweries Limited events and gigs.





The 20 contestants who will take part in the inaugural season academy of an exciting new DeeJay competition dubbed ‘Smirnoff Battle of the Beats’ have finally been unveiled.

During the unveiling ceremony on Thursday in Nairobi, DJ Pierra Makena, who was one of the primary judges tasked to pick out the contestants, expressed her disappointments of only being able to get one female DJ contestant.

“It was so disappointing for us judges, and DJ Mellow can attest to this, that we couldn’t find many female DJs out there. Not enough of them came for the auditions. Its real a tough world out there but we still encourage budding female DJs to come out when such opportunities present themselves and fight for their space as well,” said DJ Pierra.

The contestants, chosen from a host of hopeful participants from across the country in a grueling two-week audition process, will now enter into the academy where their skills will be horned by a pool of veteran DJs.

CodeRed, DJ Stylez will be the principal of the academy assisted by veterans DJ Adrian, DJ Pinye, DJ Suraj, DJ Joe Mfalme, and DJ Crème Del Crème.

