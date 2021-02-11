Film Board to create Nairobi Arts District





The Kenya Film Classification Board’s (KFCB) Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua has initiated an auditorium to create space for theatre and film producers.

KFCB is collaborating with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to designate Aga Khan Walk as the Nairobi Arts District.

Mutua said KFCB shall soon install a Hall of fame where legends and heroes in the creative industry will be recognized and celebrated.

“We are doing a lot. We acquired and refurbished Nairobi Cinema, now known as the Nairobi Film Centre to offer a platform for youth to showcase their talents within the CBD, Nairobi County,’ he said.

He said fashion shows, concerts, theatre productions, religious meetings, have been showcased at the facility. So far, Nairobi Cinema has become the hub for creative arts in the city.

Moreover, we have created interagency collaborations to position film and the creative arts as the frontier for employment and wealth creation.

“We are also leveraging on our prowess in ICT to market Kenyan films and promote Kenyan content on the international arena,” he added.

He added that KFCB had collaborated with Israel, India, Nigeria, USA, Tanzania, for co-production, investment opportunities, and exposure of our artists to international dynamic and film festivals such as the African Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival France, Hollywood film festival, the Nigerian Film Summit, and the Durban Film Mart.