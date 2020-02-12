Ferocious Dog to perform at Nairobi Rocks festival

UK’s Folk-Rock band Ferocious Dog will perform in Kenya for the Music Festivals in Nairobi, Nairobi Rocks.

The band is scheduled to perform in three concerts, which aim to raise funds for the Real Hope Community Youth Organisation.

“With social consciousness in mind, it is well known that at each concert Ferocious Dog organize a charity food drop for the homeless, liaising with local food banks in the area in which they play,” the group said.

According to the organisers, entry to all events is free.

These concerts will support RYCHO and attendees are invited to bring along food and clothes to donate to support this worthy cause.

Ferocious Dog is a full-on six-piece band, which encompasses folk infused with rock, reggae and Celtic vibrations.

PERFORMANCES

It is well known on the UK touring and festival circuit for its high-octane live performances.

The band has headlined tours of the UK and Europe, performed in Dubai festivals such as Bearded Theory, Alchemy, Deerstock among others.

In 2015 the band played in the Field of Avalon at Glastonbury Festival attracting the third largest crowd to the stage over the course of the weekend.

The festival dates are as follows:

Thursday: Kengele’s Lavington supported by Gerry

Friday: Kengele’s Marula supported by Gerry

Saturday: J’s Westlands supported by the best rock bands in Nairobi, namely Murfy’s fLaW, Refuge, 20 More Days, The Pocket and DJ Edy Grim.