Fatigued Bridget Achieng in hospital

Nairobi socialite Bridget Achieng may be living a glamorous life, if the pictures she shares on social media is anything to go by.

But the hustle of living life on the fast lane appear to be taking a toll on her health.

FATIGUE

The mother of one has now been hospitalized after experiencing endless fatigue.

She says being a single mother, and having to provide for her one-year-old son, has resulted in her overworking herself to make sure the bills are paid.

“Been overworking to make sure bills are paid and my baby got the life I want for him and his mum and dad… pray for me … fatigue is nothing to joke with. Will be checking myself in hospital I pray I get better for the ones who love and support me,” Bridget wrote on Instagram.

“My pa will take it from here till I get enough bed rest. One thing is for sure motherhood aint a walk in the park. My kids at the home God will protect you for me. Enyewe mwili haina spare parts now it’s when it’s dawned on me…..but life can be unfair,” she added.

Bridget has in the past revealed that she has a complicated relationship with the father of her son. This has in turn made her to be the sole bread winner for her son.

ENCOURAGEMENT

Her fans flooded her Instagram account to offer messages of encouragement.

“I’m with you all the way…. been through worse,” said steve_es.

“Learn to take time even an hour and take a nap, I usually make sure on weekends I must take time and give my body and mind some rest si mchezo,” commented berylboaz.

“Easy, all will be well. You need to be well to be there for your family,” wrote mariamwambui.

“God is your strength SIS 💯 … come back stronger,” stated jaybengram.

“Get well soon soon… Healing is your portion,” nyar.kano wrote.

“You the strongest boss babe ever💯..Feel well gal,” said mocryah.