How ‘Fashion High Tea’ went down in Nairobi – PHOTOS

From left: Chepkorir Koech, Annjoy Muhoro and Alice Owambo from EABL duirng the Fashion High Tea at the Zen Garden on February 16, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi’s premier fashion event Fashion High Tea took place last Saturday at the Zen Garden in a colorful intimate affair under the city’s hot sun.

Fashionistas came out all dolled up to enjoy the high fashion showcased on the runway.

The event which takes place once a year was partnership between Zen Garden and Diageo World Class to bring forth the most anticipated fashion event of the year.

Both brands signify luxury, class and exquisiteness thus bringing all that together to the event.

FASHION INDUSTRY

“We are excited to partner with Zen Garden for the Fashion High Tea; celebrating cultural moments like these where key stakeholders in the fashion industry come together for a good cause. We are thrilled to bring exciting experiences to all cocktail lovers,” said EABL Reserve Brand Manager Chepkorir Koech.

The designer showcase for the event included local designers such as African Classics, Afrostreet Kollections, Kipato Unbranded, Rilato fashions among others.

International designers present included Anuradhia from India, Dr Jewels from the UK, Rock A Bella Creations also from India.

CELEBRITIES

Celebrities from the fashion and entertainment industry came out in their designer outfits looking all elegant and ready to enjoy the fashion show.

Also present were Diageo Brand ambassadors Joy Kendi and Musician Kagwe Mungai among a host of other personalities.

The annual Fashion High Tea event is hosted every time with an aim of supporting various charitable causes.

The proceeds from this year’s event will go to The Nest, a center established in 1997 for the rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration to the society of children in conflict with the law and also children of imprisoned mothers.