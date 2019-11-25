Fashion and Jewellery Showcase week is here with us again – PHOTOS

Nairobi fashionistas have been meeting up at the Norfolk Hotel since Thursday evening for a week-long fashion event dubbed Fashion and Jewellery Showcase got underway.

The event is part of the Norfolk Arts and Cocktail Series, which features Jewellery by Joo & Co and outfits Kache by Angie Designs.

The showcase presents a collection of jewellery crafted in refined unique designs and exquisite elegant fashion collections from casual to formal, classics to modern designs.

The event is meant to give creatives a platform to showcase their works. Over the years the event has hosted various African sculptures, photography, fashion and jewellery works.

“Art is part of humanity, and it speaks to us in many ways as a brand. Norfolk is an iconic brand with rich Kenyan heritage. This makes us the oasis of arts and heritage”, said Axel Hauser, General Manager, Fairmont The Norfolk.

Guests at the event also get a chance to sample some champagne from Moet while they enjoyed the fashion showcase.

The models walk around the hotel’s Cin Cin Lounge Bar and Tatu Restaurant as the audience get a feel of the fashion while they enjoy food and drink.

The event will conclude on Wednesday.