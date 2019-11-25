Join our WhatsApp Channel
Fashion and Jewellery Showcase week is here with us again – PHOTOS

By Francis Nderitu November 25th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi fashionistas have been meeting up at the Norfolk Hotel since Thursday evening for a week-long fashion event dubbed Fashion and Jewellery Showcase got underway.

The event is part of the Norfolk Arts and Cocktail Series, which features Jewellery by Joo & Co and outfits Kache by Angie Designs.

The showcase presents a collection of jewellery crafted in refined unique designs and exquisite elegant fashion collections from casual to formal, classics to modern designs.

Models showcase outfits designed by Kachie by Angie at the ongoing Fashion and Jewellery Showcase in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
The event is meant to give creatives a platform to showcase their works. Over the years the event has hosted various African sculptures, photography, fashion and jewellery works.

Victoria Tran (left) and Angie Meseguer during the opening of the Fashion and Jewellery Showcase at the Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi on November 23, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
“Art is part of humanity, and it speaks to us in many ways as a brand. Norfolk is an iconic brand with rich Kenyan heritage. This makes us the oasis of arts and heritage”, said Axel Hauser, General Manager, Fairmont The Norfolk.

Guests at the event also get a chance to sample some champagne from Moet while they enjoyed the fashion showcase.

Models showcase outfits designed by Kachie by Angie at the ongoing Fashion and Jewellery Showcase in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
The models walk around the hotel’s Cin Cin Lounge Bar and Tatu Restaurant as the audience get a feel of the fashion while they enjoy food and drink.

The event will conclude on Wednesday.

Lisa Christoffersen (left) and Camilla Hastrom view a dress during the opening of the Fashion and Jewellery Showcase at the Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi on November 23, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
