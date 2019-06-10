Fareed Khimani returns to depleted Capital FM





Celebrated media personality, Fareed Khimani, is the latest radio presenter to return to Capital FM, which has recently been hit by a massive exodus of presenters.

The returning Khimani, who worked for Capital FM before joining XFM and Nation FM in the early 2000s, will now be hosting the ‘Breakfast Show’ with Amina Abdi Rabar.

He takes over from renowned actor Maqbul Mohammed, who left the radio station last week after 12 years.

In 2015, Khimani quit radio to pursue other interests but two years later, he was back on Nation FM again hosting the morning breakfast show.

MASS EXODUS

Last week former Citizen TV anchor Joey Muthengi also made a return to Capital FM to replace another veteran senior presenter Cess Mutungi who left the station last week.

Muthengi, who was poached from Capital FM where she used to host of ‘Hits Not Homework’ by Royal Media Services in 2013, will now co-host ‘The Jam 984’ show alongside Martin Kariuki.

In the last couple of months, Capital FM has lost its top talent including radio host Anita Nderu who resigned, saying she felt she had given her best and wanted new challenges.

Others who have recently left the station are Web Editor and lifestyle writer/photographer Susan Wong, who resigned in January to return to her Canadian home and popular presenter Laura Walubengo, who quit in July last year.