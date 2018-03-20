Ragga artiste Shavey in a past interview. PHOTO | COURTESYRagga artiste Shavey in a past interview. PHOTO | COURTESY
By NAIROBI NEWS REPORTER

Ragga artiste Shavey died on Monday after being run over by a matatu in Kayole.

Shavey will be remembered for his hit collabo with Slice Gyal that propelled them to national fame.

The duo later released the song Bayuda, alongside a collabo with Wyre, but thereafter struggled to maintain their music careers and quietly vanished from the music scene.

Shavey would later be caught up in instances of alcohol abuse and break-ins.