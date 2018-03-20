Ragga artiste Shavey in a past interview. PHOTO | COURTESY

Ragga artiste Shavey died on Monday after being run over by a matatu in Kayole.

Shavey famed for Gyal has passed away after he was run over by a matatu in Kayole. 1960 will miss you. pic.twitter.com/t8lMPfUN1Q — Kapuka Facts™ (@KapukaFacts) March 19, 2018

Saddest thing I have read today…

Even more sad that no media house will pick up on this pic.twitter.com/D4BM93EJ2B — Mr Jemedari (@MrJemedari) March 19, 2018

Shavey will be remembered for his hit collabo with Slice Gyal that propelled them to national fame.

The duo later released the song Bayuda, alongside a collabo with Wyre, but thereafter struggled to maintain their music careers and quietly vanished from the music scene.

Shavey would later be caught up in instances of alcohol abuse and break-ins.