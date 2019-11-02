Ezekiel Mutua writes to Google to delete Ethic’s new ‘rapey’ song from YouTube

Controversial music group Ethic are in trouble again with moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua and it all has to do with their new song titled “Tarimbo”.

Ethic dropped the song on Friday, and true to their nature the video contains scenes of semi-nude women twerking and dancing in explicit styles.

But what has incensed everyone including Dr Mutua are the lyrics, which appear to be advocating for rape against women.

The verse that has stirred controversy is the chorus by Rekles: “Bas, bas joo kama ana maringo, mi hupenda chapa na tarimbo, mi huchapachapa na kanyaga namwaga bila hata permission.”

Dr Mutua wrote on social media saying that he has already written to Google asking them to take down the song from Youtube.

In addition, he says that the group should be arrested by the Department of Criminal Investigations for going beyond the prescribed delimitations on freedom of expression by advocating for violence against women.

SPOKEN TO GOOGLE

“I have spoken to Google to take down the damn crap called Tarimbo by Ethic Entertainment which advocates for rape of women. Promoting violence against women is criminal. The DCI should arrest the entire bunch of musicians called Ethic, under Article 33, for going beyond the prescribed delimitations on freedom of expression by advocating for violence against women. When we banned Wamlambez people said we were killing creativity. I asked these nincompoops if they could shout Wamlambez before their mothers and they said they could. I was baffled,” said Dr Mutua.

Most Kenyans were also shocked by the song, venting online about the music group bad choice of lyrics.

“Thou shall not encourage RAPE in the name of music entertainment!! This is a rape anthem,” said @C_Waithira.

“Wale tuko na upuzi ungeacha tutete our kids singing along ati, ‘…mwaga ndani bila permission!’. Sasa tuko na upuzi × 2. That #Tarimbo thing by #Ethic is trash,” wrote @MwangiJmacs.

“#Tarimbo let’s respect ladies, because the directions we are taking now is bad and is painting bad picture to women,” commented @opura254.

“This Crap called Tarimbo is just a useless means of thugs doing their business. It’s not a talent & anyone in support of this is insane,” said @johnabdub.

“And you hear pple claiming how it’s exposure of talent…let’s be truthful to ourselves, this has gone over board! #Tarimbo by #ethic is a BIG NO! Corrupt minds camouflaging as talented artists!” said @NicholasPreence.

Ethic Entertainment has yet to issue a statement.