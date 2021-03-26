Ezekiel Mutua blasted for Harambee Stars comment

Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua has incurred the wrath of Kenyans on social media after he suggesting the men’s national football team is of no value to the country.

Mutua made the comment on Twitter moments after Kenya laboured to a one-all draw against Egypt in a 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Mutua, known for speaking his mind, claimed to also have been disappointed with the result, so much that he advised Kenyans to stick to athletics.

He wrote: “Kenya 1-1 Egypt, lakini mbona sisi hujilazimisha mpira (why do we force people to play football? let’s stick to running.

But Kenyans who commented on the post felt Harambee Stars played a good game against the Pharaoh side.

Collins Nyaga wrote; “I disagree with you, Ezekiel Mutua. The boys put up a fight. They deserve a more encouraging word from a respected authority like you.”

Robert Ouko posted; “Ezekiel Mutua that sounds demoralizing especially from you. Football is a well-paying talent just like FILM that must be encouraged by all means, besides, our side has really tried to keep up with the pressure from the Stronger Pharaohs and all u can say is we stick to running??? Nooo…unless u r simply trying to fix your ‘moral policing’ in every situation even where unnecessary. Quite low and very unpatriotic deputy jesus !”

Faylo Mwams Kavoi added, “How can you say that to a dedicated team? For the love of the game they do it out of passion.”

Maggie Githui said, “Ezekiel Mutua its a disgrace to hear you speak this kind of words regarding your age and stature you hold in public office. Words of encouragement and support would have been better. Why don’t you keep your nose in Eric Omondi’s business?