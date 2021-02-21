Exiled Nyanzi reveals her love for young men

Stella Nyanzi during an interview with Nairobi News in Nairobi on 03/02/2021

Exiled Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi suggests she is attracted to younger men.

In an elaborate Facebook post, the mother of three, who fled to Kenya after losing in her bid to be elected Kampala Woman MP, acknowledged people in Uganda call her “Mulya butto” which loosely translates to ‘eater of young chickens’ simply because she’s had relationships with younger partners.

“Dissers call me “Mulya butto” which is popularly translated into English from Luganda colloquialism as “Eater of young chickens”. And this supposedly derogatory name somewhat amuses me whenever I get past its irritation,” she wrote.

She however made it clear that in her dating life, she has never dated any man below the age of consent.

“So, my sexual partners have mostly been younger than I am. A few were my exact age. However, I have never had a sexual partner below the age of consent. All the younger chickens I have eaten have always been way above twenty years old,” she said.

Nyanzi also revealed that her current lover, whom she consistently mentioned but has never ‘unveiled’ is thirteen years younger than her.

“Today, I am forty-six years old, going on to forty-seven years old. My current lover is thirteen years younger than I am. He is thirty-three years old. I wonder why people think I am such a cougar!” she added.

She also wondered why there is a double standard when it comes to dating younger partners for older women than it is for older men dating younger girls.

“What about all these men whose sexual partners are twenty or thirty years their junior. Why isn’t anyone calling them “Mulya butto” too?,” she posed a question.

Nyanzi has attracted fame in recent times following her decision to consistently criticize President Yoweri Museveni and the first family on social media. As a result, she was recently jailed for 18 months.