Exclusive: Why Mbosso’s new manager Almah Bronxi has quit Wasafi

Yet another manager Almah Bronxi has quit Diamond Platnumz’s record label Wasafi, barely a month into the job.

Bronxi’s exit comes hot on the heels of singer Harmonize’s exit.

The renowned bongo talent manager was hired sometime in July this year to replace Sandra Brown as singer Mbosso’s personal manager.

Sandra walked out of the label mid-July this year after managing Mbosso for a year, amid claims of mistreatment and poor pay.

That’s when Diamond personally reached out to Bronxi, according to sources, to fill the void left by Ms Sandra.

However, Bronxi’s relationship with WCB top brass wasn’t rosy forcing her to terminate their engagement four weeks ago after less than a month into managing Mbosso.

Highly placed sources have told Nairobi News that Bronxi decided to leave after WCB top bosses asked her to quit running her talent management consultancy company Bronxi Entertainment and focus fully on the affairs of Wasafi.

However, Bronix, who manages several Tanzanian artistes as well as Nigerian star Patoranking East Africa affairs, wasn’t ready to kill a brand she has worked so hard to build for the last six years.

“Trouble started when Bronxi handled a successful Seyi Shay (Nigerian songbird) Tanzanian media tour few weeks ago. Wasafi bosses were not happy at all and asked her to make a decision of committing fully to Wasafi or face the exit door. She went for the door,” the source revealed.

WCB DENIES CLAIMS

According to the source, Bronxi Entertainment businesses has been doing well and its because of its successes that Diamond sought her services when Sandra bolted.

“Bronix Entertainment has been doing really well. It has been able to help her acquire apartments, cars and started another venture Bronx Burgers. Managing Mbosso alone fully, as asked by the top WCB management, can’t get her the income she drives right now,” the source added.

Nairobi News reached out to one of the top WCB bosses manager Sallam SK Mendez, who vehemently denied the claims.

“Bronxi was never been contracted by WCB at any given point as Mbosso manager. If that was the case, we would have made it public. All we did was reach out to her to lend us her services as a tour manager when Mbosso had shows outside the country at that particular time, but she couldn’t do it,” Sallamz said.

I know she took to her social media to announce that she was Mbosso’s new manager but there was nothing like that,” Sallamz added.

According to WCB’s structures, each artiste signed under the label is assigned a personal manager who then answers to the top management led by Diamond, Sallam, Babu Tale and Said Fella.