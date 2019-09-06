EXCLUSIVE: NTV dumps DJ Kriss Darlin over Kibra bid

NTV executives have terminated a contract with popular reggae DJ Kris Darlin following his decision to vie for the upcoming Kibra by election.

Kris Darlin has been the main host of the weekly Jam Rock reggae show that airs on NTV.

However, after making clear his intention to vie for the seat that fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth, Nairobi News understands that NTV had no choice but terminate his contract as the host of the show.

TERMINATE HIS CONTRACT

“Kris has made his decision that he is getting into politics and as per the editorial policy, he left us with no choice but to terminate his contract as the host of the Jam Rock Reggae Show. This decision was mutual between both parties. We wish him well in his future endeavors. He will, however, host two more shows to bid the fans bye,” Justus Tharao, NTV’s Head of Production and Programming, confirmed.

Despite Darlin’s departure, NTV deal with his reggae unit Dohty Familly still holds.

About a week ago, Kriss Darlin became the butt of online jokes and trolls after a kneeling stunt he pulled in Kibra during a political rally in an effort to win the favour of ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

He is among 1o aspirants who will be seeking the party’s ticket on Saturday when ODM conducts its nominations.