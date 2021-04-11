Ex-Tahidi actor relocates to his rural home ‘to make ends meet’





Tahidi High actor Ted Kitana, famously known by his stage name Teacher Kilunda, has opened up on how a sudden loss of income following the folding up of the popular show forced him to relocate to his rural home in a bid to make ends meet.

Teacher Kilunda was among star actors of the weekly local show on Citizen TV for close to a decade and a half but this had to abruptly change when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“I can say it proved to be an abrupt decision by the management because we woke up one morning and our services were not needed,” he says in an online interview.

“So I had to quickly devise ways to survive. The first thing was to relocate to this place (in Kangundo). It took some time to adjust but I have come to love the place. My family is still in Nairobi but the village life is best. Food is fresh, with no pressure. I have no plans of going back to the city unless a job opportunity comes up,” he adds.

He has also started a youtube channel where he plans to come up with entertainment content for his fans.

“I have a shop. I am planning to open a barbershop and other services that are not available here. I am also available for an acting job as I have not quit the stage. I am open to listening to offers and opportunities.”

Teacher Kilunda appears to be one of the actors who have managed to safely navigate through the pandemic as he admits some of his colleagues and friends in the industry are on the brink of breaking down.

“Covid-19 is the worst thing that happened to artists because their main source of income was disrupted. Life has changed but I advise them not to give up. Everyone out there was affected and it is only those that leave their chin up that stand a chance at survival.”

Among the actors who have struggled include Kamau Kinuthia alias Omosh whose heartbreaking story on how he had failed to pay rent and meet the needs of his family members went viral.

Since he shared his story, the actor received all kinds of support from Kenyans, including an opportunity to build a house alongside monetary gifts.