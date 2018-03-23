Gospel musician Evelyn Wanjiru. FILE PHOTO

Gospel songstress Evelyn Wanjiru’s new hits Jehovah Elohim and Its Amazing have within hours of their release accomplished the intended purpose.

The Mungu Mkuu hit maker released two new songs this week and in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, she detailed how the songs came to be.

“The reason why I wrote Jehovah Elohim is because I had reached a point where I was so frustrated and I was trying to bring my siblings together and things were not working,” Wanjiru told Nairobi News.

“A few years back we lost our dad and he was the one reconciling us as children and so our mum has been having a hard time trying to bring us together.”

The singer’s sisters called her after the song was released on Tuesday telling her that the song was speaking to them.

“Now there is restoration in my family my sisters were all calling me telling me the song is speaking to them,” she said.

WORSHIP SONG

Wanjiru’s second hit released on Tuesday as well is a worship medley dubbed Its Amazing, a song that she says was inspired by how many pray to God to help in time of need and rarely take time off to just worship Him.

“While I was doing the song, my home church CITAM Buruburu was fasting for 40 days and I told God I was going to test my faith and fast. God told me to just worship Him and everything would be fine reminding me of the many times we pray asking for blessings and rarely just worship God,” she said.

The two songs are shot in a church worship setup.





