Ethic issue apology over ‘Soko’ song following public uproar

Gengetone group Ethic Entertainment has been forced to apologize to their fans following the backlash over their latest song Soko whose video premiered on YouTube two days ago.

The song has been receiving heavy criticism on social media with many netizens calling out the group for releasing a song that seems to advocate for rape and Paedophilia.

The group has said it was not their intention to portray the lyrics in such away.

“We owe an apology to our fans who have been nothing but supportive throughout our journey. It has come to our attention that our recently released Soko video has unintentionally promoted Paedophilia culture. We are therefore sending out sincere apologies to all our fans and viewers at large. As a result, we have made sure the video has been taken down, it’s inaccessible and we shall not further upload it,” the group said in a statement.

The group also said they are working to release better music content in the future.

“We appreciate the feedback and we are also grateful for your continued patience. We love you all,” their statement read.

Soon after the music was released, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua termed it as despicable.

PULLED DOWN

“Do these perverted producers have children? How does a sane adult try to normalize rape, prostitution or paedophilia in the name of Gengetone hits? The video ‘Soko’ by Ethic is despicable immorality that should be condemned by all right-thinking people,” Mutua said.

On Monday, Mutua confirmed that the song had been pulled down from YouTube adding that he will ensure Ethic faces the law.

“We are pleased to report that the video Soko by Ethic Entertainment has now been taken down from YouTube following the complaint we filed yesterday. The Board will take up the matter with security agencies to ensure that the culprits face the law for promoting defilement of girls” Mutua tweeted.

But even after the group issued their apology, Mutua was categorical on the course of action that he intends to take against the artistes.

“Now listen guys, You will have to face the full force of the law as provided for in the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Ethic’s song is being pulled down from YouTube. In November last year, their song Tarimbo was also deleted from YouTube on grounds that it was advocating for rape and violence among women.