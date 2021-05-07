Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtagMust ReadWhat's Hot

Wyre to feature in Etana album

By Keshi Ndirangu May 7th, 2021 1 min read

Jamaican Reggae and dancehall singer Etana has revealed that she has featured Wyre, Naiboi among other Kenyans in her upcoming 8th studio album.

She further revealed her album will have a Swahili name ‘Pamoja’ which means together.

Related Stories

She has however not announced when she will officially release the album.

“My 8th studio album is called Pamoja. Means together. It’s an album featuring many great artists you know and love. Some you may even grow to love or love more. it’s time to get together,” she said on Twitter.

On working with Kenyan artists she wrote, “Etana name one Kenyan artist on your album. Etana’s response; “I will name 2, Nai Boi and Wyre and there is more”. Then she smiles.”

In a previous interview the Grammy-nominated reggae singer said one of her most riveting stage performances took place in Nairobi, Kenya, in front of an estimated 7,000 fans.

Pamoja is a bold project hoping to marry the sounds of Jamaica with those from across Africa. The album boasts features from Stonebwoy, who appears on the album’s first single “Proppa,” Wezi, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Kartel, and more and it’s set to drop later this year.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Meru Senator Linturi to face fraud charges