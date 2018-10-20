Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi in the video of his rendition of the famous patriotic song 'Wimbo wa Historia'. PHOTO | COURTESY

Comedian Eric Omondi has moved the online community with an emotional video commemorating the achievement of Kenya’s past and present TV comedians.

Eric is arguably Kenya’s undisputed king of parody who has a knack for churning out comical renditions of popular hits by Kenyan artistes.

This time though Eric chose to reenact the famous patriotic song ‘Wimbo wa Historia’, which was originally written in the 1970’s Enock Ondego, and recently redone by 13-year-old pupil Leyla Mohamed.

The song is particularly known for its emotive tone in expressing the tales of the Kapenguria Six, particularly Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

In his version of the song, Eric has replaced the lyrics by first paying tribute to famous pioneers of Kenyan comedy such as the late Mzee Ojwang Hatari, Mama Kayai, Masanduku and Masaku (both deceased) of the once popular TV comedy show Vitimbi.

He acknowledges and credits them for laying the foundation of the now vibrant and well paying comedy industry in Kenya.

Eric then pays glowing tribute to the second generation of Kenyan comedians, specifically Redykyulass, who are considered the pioneers of stand up comedy in Kenya.

BEST COMEDIAN

He also doesn’t forget to acknowledge his mentor Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, who is credited for taking Kenyan comedy to the next level by discovering and mentoring a vast majority of the current crop of comedians.

But Eric cleverly leaves the best for last in celebrating his own personal achievements.

The song ends in triumphant tone with Eric holding aloft the Best African Comedian trophy which he recently won at the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) held in New Jersey, US.