Eric Omondi reveals wedding date to longtime fiancée Chantal

Celebrated comedian Eric Omondi has finally revealed the date of his wedding to long-time fiancée Chantal Grazioli.

In an interview with Citizen Radio, Eric revealed that he and his gorgeous girlfriend have decided to settle down as man and wife.

He further assured his fans that in one year’s they will be married.

“I know we have dated for long and time is ripe for me to put on that ring and very soon though it will not be this year but rest assured September 2019 we shall have exchanged vows,” Eric said during the interview.

EX-GIRLFRIEND

Eric and Chantal have been dating for the last three years now.

The comedian started seeing Chantal in early 2015 after splitting up with Citizen TV presenter Jacque Maribe, whose four-year-old son he is rumoured to have fathered.

The news anchor alongside his boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias ‘Jowie’ are currently facing murder charges for the brutal murder of South Sudan based businesswoman Monica Kimani.

WEDDING PLANS

The comedian would later propose to Chantal on the February of 2016 during a gateway at the coast.

Since then he has been making plans for the wedding including meeting his future in-laws.

The comedian recently won the Best African Comedian Award at the 4th annual African Entertainment Awards in the USA.

To bag the coveted award, Eric beat the likes of Nigerian Basket Mouth, Ugandan Salvado among other top rib ticklers in the continent.