Eric Omondi mimics Raila’s wingman gesture to Uhuru – VIDEO





Comedian Eric Omondi has left the online community in stitches with his hilarious imitation of how ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s wingman gesture to President Uhuru Kenyatta during his birthday party.

Mr Odinga had handed a lonely President Kenyatta a dancing partner at the party held on Monday in Nyali, Mombasa. The president could not hide his joy at Mr Odinga’s gesture.

Eric recreated the scene and gathered up fellow comedians including Chipukeezy as the support cast.

“Niko na madem leta Mzinga…Baba alikam through for his boy na boy wake akarudisha mkono..Sasa hiyo ndio handshake,” wrote Eric Omondi.

Watch the funny video below.