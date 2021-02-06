Eric Omondi: I worked for months without pay on Churchill show





Comedian Eric Omondi has come out to defend Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill against allegations he underpays comedians working at the Churchill Show.

Omondi spoke during an interview with Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo.

He stressed that the show is just a platform to help comedians.

“When you are in school you learn from the teacher and go out there and put what you have learnt into practice. Churchill gives you a platform, and Churchill has never called anyone, we all went there on our own. So, it’s upon an individual to make something out of the platform,” he said.

Omondi further revealed that for the three-season he was on Churchill Show, Churchill never paid him, but he was grateful for the platform.

“He never paid me, but I didn’t want the money however by the time I was half-season, I was making millions,” he added.

According to Omondi, the Churchill show was at that time the number one show, and thus he used the opportunity to sell himself to potential clients.

In 2020 a host of comedians blamed Churchill for the troubles of some of the comedians who have graced the stage.

Omondi has in the past stated he considers Churchill his mentor in the comedy business.