Eric Omondi: How Maribe and I first met

Comedian Eric Omondi has revealed how he met his former girlfriend TV journalist Jacque Maribe.

Omondi made the revelations in an interview with Pastor Lucy Natasha on YouTube.

ATTRACTIVE WOMAN

“That is the question I’m asked most, some Kenyans just want to know about me and Maribe… We met at Radio Africa (in 2011). I was working at Radio Jambo and she was at Kiss TV,” Omondi recalled.

The comedian further described Maribe as an attractive, hardworking and responsible woman.

Omondi and Maribe maintained a discreet relationship for almost a decade until last year when Maribe posted photos of the pair with their child at school and on a holiday.

FIRST DATE

Even though it is now known that the comedian is the father of their child, it is not clear if the couple is still a pair.

Omondi is known to have been romantically involved with Italian model Chantel while Maribe is facing a murder case with her ex-fiance Joseph Kuria Irungu.

Omondi also explained in the interview what he always looks out for in a first date.

“I wish to date or work with someone with respect. If I am meeting you for the first time, U would watch how you treat strangers and especially waiters or security men. That tells alot.”