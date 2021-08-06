Eric Omondi ‘celebrates’ Mutua’s exit





Comedian Eric Omondi appears to have had the last laugh in his tiff against soon to be former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Ezekiel Mutua.

Despite insisting he was still at the helm, Mutua was on Friday, August 6, 2021, replaced at the Film Board by Christopher Wambua.

Omondi, who has a long-standing feud with Mutua, has in the meantime appeared to suggest, via Instagram, that he had a hand in Mutua’s removal.

Mutua and Omondi have been seeing eye to eye, at least ever since the former orchestrated his arrest and detention for reportedly airing explicit and violent content on his social media pages.

The fallout resulted in Omondi airing the “Wife Material”, show on Facebook.

The spat didn’t end there.

In a recent interview, Dr. Mutua, commonly known as the Moral Cop, accused the comedian of being ‘broke’. Omondi responded by sharing a number of videos showing himself ‘swimming’ in cash.