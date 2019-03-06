Emotional R Kelly denies sex abuse claims – VIDEO

R&B singer R Kelly arrives at the 1st District-Central police station on February 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP PHOTO

A tearful and emotional R Kelly on Wednesday denied accusations of sexually abusing women and controlling their lives.

In an explosive new interview with Gayle King, Co-host of CBS This Morning Show, the ‘Bump N’ Grind’ singer broke his silence slamming the abuse allegations leveled against him as untrue.

“I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f***ing life!”

The R&B singer gave his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people including three underage girls.

“All of them are lying,” Kelly said in the interview segment broadcast Wednesday.

“Something like this can happen to any artist. Anybody famous. Anybody famous can get accused of so many different things,” the singer added.

‘SURVIVING R. KELLY

Kelly, who is out on bail, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Cook County’s State Attorney last month, following allegations made by a host of women some of whom were allegedly underage in last month’s documentary series, ‘Surviving R. Kelly’.

He denies doing anything against their will. The singer said he believes social media is to blame for creating the allegations against him.

“Whether they’re old rumours, new rumours, future rumours, not true,” Kelly said.

When King asked Kelly if he has held women against their will, he replied: “That’s stupid!”

“Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me,” Kelly said. “Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense.

“How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through — oh right now I just think I need to be a monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, and don’t let them out.”

Kelly is credited with churning out chart-topping hits and ironically, since the airing of the documentary his music sales have increased on the Spotify platform.